Letter to the editor: Republicans for small government?
Updated 2 hours ago
Are Republicans actually for small government, or is that a lie?
In order to answer the question, it is necessary to review past presidential budgets going back to Reagan. By taking the ratio of each president’s last and first budgets and prorating those presidents with less than an eight-year term to an eight-year term, the resultant increases in the size of the federal government are as follows.
Republican presidents: Reagan, 57 percent; George H.W. Bush, 42 percent; George W. Bush, 60 percent; Trump, 43 percent.
Democratic presidents: Clinton, 27percent; Obama, 17 percent. As an example, Obama’s first-term budget was $3,517 billion and his last-term budget was 4,099 billion. That’s an increase of only 17 percent.
The results are not as expected, are they? Republicans are famous for cutting taxes, but actually make government much larger, not smaller. This only leads to massive deficits put on the national credit card. That would be your children and grandchildren’s credit card.
Larry Josephs
Penn Township, Westmoreland County