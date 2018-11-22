Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Bike lanes take up valuable space

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Has the mayor of Pittsburgh lost all sense of priorities?

While traveling about the city recently, I was shocked and disgusted to see more bicycle lanes added to downtown and Oakland streets, especially in areas where people need to park — including elderly people, tourists and locals who would like to enjoy Christmas programs and exhibits at PPG Place. Bike lanes also take up valuable parking space near the Carnegie Museum of Natural History on Forbes Avenue.

Mr. Mayor, in your foolish decisions, didn’t you realize less people will be coming to downtown Pittsburgh when they have to park blocks away from their destinations and pay higher parking lot or garage fees? Shop owners will start to suffer, with less customers inclined to come downtown. Aren’t there enough trails in the areas surrounding downtown?

Further, many bicyclists show little responsibility in driving safely among cars and pedestrians.

Ken Pintwala

Carnegie

