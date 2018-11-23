Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Republicans & guns

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

As the mass shootings continue, it is just a matter of time before the media stops reporting. We will become desensitized to the carnage soon. Truth be told, the sadness and tears really haven’t affected most people. Sure, it is sad, and we talk about it. We offer thoughts and prayers, all meaningless.

I’m tired of the cliche “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Enforce strict gun laws and ban military-style weapons/extended clips to see gun deaths decline. No matter how many tragedies occur, until we vote out NRA politicians, nothing will change.

Yet in Westmoreland County voters are strong Republicans. Our county went for Lou Barletta and Scott Wagner, as it did for Donald Trump. What is so appealing about the Republican platform? It is against unions, choice, the Affordable Care Act, environmental safeguards and any gun control/banning of weapons. It endangers Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

As our population increases, so do all the many good things we stand for, but so do the many horrible things. Republicans stress mental health is the cause for the shootings. That’s a laughable argument, since mental health issues are nearly impossible to detect in stopping the tragedies.

Our newly elected Rep. Guy Reschenthaler has an A rating from the NRA and is the largest recipient of NRA money in Pennsylvania. Changes will be difficult when electing politicians like this.

Frank Flori

Hempfield

