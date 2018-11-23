Letter to the editor: Diebold's disrespect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Diebold filing for alimony and spousal support ( “Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold seeking spousal support,” Nov. 11, TribLIVE)? What a joke! It’s the most unethical, unjust and ridiculous situation I’ve ever heard. I realize he hasn’t been convicted yet. But, for any court to even entertain this filing is repugnant.

I mean, let’s be honest here. We, the taxpayers, are already currently paying his support. He has a bed, food and shelter on our dime. What other “needs” or “living expenses” does he have beyond that? He did this to himself, and his estranged wife should now pay his legal fees? You’ve got to be kidding me. I’m no mental health professional, but I’m sure there’s a “term” for this.

Then, his mother also files a suit? Really?

Leechburg doesn’t deserve to be disrespected any further by either of you. Leechburg is too good for you.

Tina Burtick

Leechburg

The writer is the sister of Danielle Reinke, estranged wife of Mike Diebold.