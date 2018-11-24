Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Old Pirates cap fits great

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Five years ago, my son was studying at Carnegie Mellon, and gave me a Pirates cap. I’ve worn it in sun, rain, wind and snow. As both protection, and prop.

In 2016, Ohio governor and McKees Rocks native John Kasich held a campaign rally near my home. I wore the cap, hoping he would call on me during the Q&A. He did, and asked if I was from Pittsburgh. I said my mother was born and raised in Butler. Kasich chuckled and said, “Butler? That’s where the rich people lived!” I thought of the house where Mom grew up and thought, McKees Rocks must really be poor.

I went to a taping of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Meyers’ father is from East Liberty. On went the cap, up went my hand. Meyers took my question, then asked if I was from Pittsburgh.

My son now lives in Brooklyn. He went to a Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball game and bought me a new Cyclones cap to wear instead of the Pirates cap, which is now really worn out from wear and weather. It looks great. Fits perfectly.

After the shooting at Tree of Life, I walked around my town, trying to digest Squirrel Hill. That almost new Brooklyn Cyclones cap didn’t seem right. I wore my old Pirates cap. It’s not pretty, or pristine. It’s battered, and shows its years. But it wears its blemishes like badges. Just like Pittsburgh.

Jim Vespe

Mamaroneck, N.Y.

