Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: City offered Amazon only one real choice

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Let’s take a real look at what Pittsburgh’s “leaders” offered Amazon to locate its second headquarters here ( “Pittsburgh offered Amazon its best development sites — for free,” Nov. 15, TribLIVE). Amazon would need its workers to gather at the new building and feel reasonably safe while working there with the assumption that their cars are also safely and securely parked. All reasonable assumptions.

Four of the sites Pittsburgh’s all-knowing leaders offered — Hazelwood, former Civic Arena site (lower Hill District), Carrie Furnace (Rankin) and Strip District — are high-crime areas and hard to get to in Pittsburgh’s famous “rush three-hour traffic,” even tougher, and longer, via Pittsburgh’s antiquated “public transportation system.” None of these four places has adequate parking or room to develop such a large parking area.

So Pittsburgh’s “leaders” really offered Amazon only one viable choice that any company could logically consider: a leased 152-acre site near Pittsburgh International Airport. Have any of you tried to get to the airport during “don’t think of rushing hour” on a dilapidated, ill-kept, much-too-narrow Driveway west? Way to go, leading jokesters.

Obviously, Amazon has much smarter people in charge of its company than Pittsburgh has in charge of its city. And maybe, just maybe, that’s why Amazon makes money and Pittsburgh is in so much debt.

Bill Herald

Venetia

