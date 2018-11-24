Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pro-life a winning issue

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

In all the post-election analysis, there has been little discussion about a pro-life stance being a winning factor for candidates in southwestern Pennsylvania.

For 38 years, LIFEPAC has listed all the pro-life candidates in 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania in its “Vote Pro-life” guide. In the Pennsylvania House, every pro-life incumbent in southwestern Pennsylvania, both Republican and Democrat, won. There were nine open Pennsylvania House seats, and LIFEPAC candidates won all of them. In four state Senate races for which LIFEPAC listed pro-life candidates, three of four won. LIFEPAC identified pro-life candidates in five U.S. Congress races, and four won. At the top of the ticket, while pro-life Lou Barletta and Scott Wagner lost statewide, they won in nine of the 11 counties.

Being pro-life should not be a party issue. Unfortunately, National Democratic and Republican party platforms could not be further apart on the sanctity of life. It is evident that the majority of the voters in southwestern Pennsylvania are pro-life.

There are still some pro-life Democrats, but it is difficult for them to advance and succeed in their own party. Conor Lamb says that while he is personally pro-life, he will not let his beliefs get in the way of how he will vote. Tim Murphy had to resign from the same office because his personal actions didn’t match his voting record.

LIFEPAC will continue to help pro-life candidates from both parties get elected.

Jim Ludwig

Ross

The writer is director of LIFEPAC .

