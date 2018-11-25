Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Diverse political views

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

The Tribune-Review serves very politically diverse areas; this could explain why the paper gets so many conflicting letters to the editor.

Twenty miles southeast of your Tarentum printing plant is the very politically progressive world of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, and 20 miles northwest is the largely Republican rural area of Butler County.

The typical progressive metro voter is younger, has more formal education and higher income, and looks to the government for social and economic solutions to his problems. The typical Butler County conservative is older, with more life experiences, and is more self-reliant. They prefer work opportunities, lower taxes and fewer government regulations, rather than looking for the government to provide more programs.

Your answers to the following can help determine where you best fit:

• Are government programs or a growing economy with more job opportunities better at helping the poor and needy?

• Is a successful free enterprise economy, like ours, a better choice than dubious, failing, socialistic economies?

• Should you vote for the party, the personality or the programs?

• Should the media report the whole truth, without bias?

• Should all citizens of the United States be eligible for the same benefits, obey the same laws and pay their fair share of taxes?

Your answers could explain the extreme differences between Democrats and Republicans, liberal and conservative media, supporters of President Trump and the anti-Trump forces, and the battling letter- writers.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township

