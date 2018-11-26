Letter to the editor: Give locally on Giving Tuesday

After the eating and shopping, it’s time to think about others. Today , Nov. 27, is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving. Local nonprofits do incredible work in our communities and need your support.

Nonprofits help people who fall through the cracks and those who government services cannot or will not help. Whether it’s donated to a food bank, Meals on Wheels, community nurses, animal shelter or church youth program, money stays in our communities and helps our neighbors.

Want to make sure you money is being spent wisely? Most nonprofits have to file IRS form 990 and be registered with the state. Many are listed on GuideStar and Charity Navigator. Better yet, call up the charity and ask them about their services, programs and expenses. Most will be happy to talk with you. Organizations should be able to tell you how much of their budget goes to programs, how much to administration and how much to fundraising. Most of the money should go to the programs listed in their IRS filing.

There are many ways to give. Drop off or mail a check. Donate through websites or Facebook. Remember that Facebook, PayPal and other third-party operations charge a small transaction fee, so the charity doesn’t get the full amount you intended.

As we get back to work and turn our thoughts toward the holidays, support your local charitable organizations.

Phyllis Framel

Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

The writer is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.