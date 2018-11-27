Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Term limits & environment

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

In response to Robert Hawk’s letter “Lasting damage from gas, coal” (Nov. 12, TribLIVE) about not learning from the past: It’s all about money and lobbyists. Letter-writer Ron Slabe ( “Gas industry not paying ‘fair share’,” Oct. 25, TribLIVE) hit the nail squarely with his facts about fracking. We won’t know for sure what the effects will be for our kids and grandkids.

Lobbyists tell our state and federal lawmakers, “Here’s the money; if you want re-elected, then this is what you do.” It’s that simple. Politicians get their pockets lined and get all kind of perks from these industries, which get their permits to drill and mine no matter the consequences to the public. The politicians keep getting re-elected. That’s why we need term limits.

More avocates like Slabe and Hawk need to speak up. The deadly chemicals used in fracking are scary, and the pollution to our waterways is frightful, to say the least. We all know the pollution and other damage mining coal has caused, and we haven’t learned from the past. It all comes back to the almighty dollar. These industries reap the profits, and we pay for the damages — and our state legislators turn their heads.

So what’s the answer? Reel in the lobbyists and make laws to limit their powerful grip on our elected officials, and you might see some laws passed to protect the environment. But I doubt that will happen; they have to much power.

Term limits, people; term limits.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township

