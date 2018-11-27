Letter to the editor: Let seniors speak on transportation
Updated 6 hours ago
Regarding the article “Feedback sought from Westmoreland residents on transportation survey” (Oct. 3, TribLIVE): The Westmoreland County Agency on Aging is seeking input on shared ride, or paratransit, services for senior citizens. Many senior citizens are not equipped or do not know how to respond to internet surveys, so little can be accomplished. I was the creator of paratransit, handicapped services and a scrip system provided by private taxi services and local bus services with no local, state or federal funding, and services were very adequate. Now we have a program totally funded by state and federal sources that can’t provide good service. Meetings were held at the transit authority offices with little or no service for senior citizens to attend. There is something very wrong with this picture, and it needs to be looked into.
L.M. Sabers
Greensburg