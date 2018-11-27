Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Left's hypocrisy

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Recently, the White House pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta was pulled. The progressive left has gone absolutely crazy saying that this president is a dictator, and now a lawsuit has been filed to get this “reporter” back into the White House.

First and foremost, Acosta has an extensive history of not asking questions, but making statements for political gain. His latest stunt was unprofessional and needed to be addressed.

Second, where were these same progressives when records of AP reporters’ telephone calls were seized by the Obama Justice Department? Where were they when Fox News reporter James Rosen was secretly monitored by the Obama administration?

More evidence that the left only cares about issues when whomever is involved supports their side. Hypocrisy at its best.

Richard Bell

Ligonier Township

