Letter to the editor: Sponsor an immigrant
Updated 7 hours ago
I have a great idea for all those in support of the multitude of immigrants wanting to enter our country. Sponsor them for citizenship. Help make it happen legally.
An affidavit of support is a document an individual signs to accept financial responsibility for another person, usually a relative, coming to the U.S. to live permanently . The person who signs becomes the sponsor of that individual. The sponsor is usually the petitioner of an immigrant petition for a family member.
An affidavit of support is legally enforceable; the sponsor’s responsibility usually lasts until the individual either becomes a U.S. citizen or can be credited with 40 quarters of work (usually 10 years).
The law concerning affidavits of support is found in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) sections 212(a)(4) and 213A . The provisions are codified in Title 8 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) at 8 CFR 213a .
Harold Johnson
Hempfield