Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: What's so special about diversity?

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently asked, “How, precisely, is diversity our strength? Please be specific.” Walter Williams writes, “This obsession with diversity is leading the nation to decline.” Pages 30-31 of the “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” comprehensive plan say that we need to “Embrace diversity and form Diversity Inclusion Committees.”

I attended the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition’s Oct. 2 town hall meeting at Saint Vincent College. It strangely was titled “The Hearts and Minds of our Youth.” It included a panel of college students whose answers to pre-chosen questions seemed to be scripted. All eight started off telling us how great diversity was , how they love diversity and how diversity makes them happy, but not one gave a concrete example of what diversity brings to the table. Bees pollinate, bats eat mosquitos, but what does diversity do except vote Democrat?

They were asked what they think of Westmoreland. Some said they were the victims of racism. They all trashed the county as boring and lacking in diversity, and said they would not stay here unless there was more diversity. Again, there were no real examples of how diversity enriches us. I checked the Uniform Crime Reports, and there have been zero hate crimes filed here.

I’ve lived and worked all around the U.S. and Europe. I chose to retire here because of the low crime and outdoor recreation. I was appalled by the responses of the students and their dislike of Westmoreland. We would all be much better off if there was no racial tracking at all.

John Ventre

Hempfield

