Letter to the editor: Democrats' complaints

Democrats continually use scare tactics to obtain the votes of seniors. A favorite is to tell them that the Republicans will cut Social Security.

Democrats also like to complain that the Republicans always give big tax breaks to the rich. Any tax break is bound to give rich people the biggest tax break. And 45 percent of Americans pay zero in federal taxes, so of course they won’t get a tax break.

The Democrats complain that Trump’s tax break gave businesses a huge tax break. Politicians have been saying for years that our business taxes should be lower so companies can hire more people and pay more to their workers. The Trump business tax did that, and unemployment is lower than it has been for years, many workers are seeing higher wages and many companies have raised hourly wages higher than the minimum wage.

Many Americans complain about the rich and how some don’t pay taxes. Many rich people and companies give a lot of money to charity. Try paying attention when you hear about something being sponsored by a corporation or someone rich like Bill Gates. The top 0.1 percent of this nation pay 39.2 percent of all income tax collected.

Bill Wilshire

North Huntingdon