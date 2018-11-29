Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: We need climate solutions now

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

An Oct. 8 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that the world is running out of time. We must confront what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called the fierce urgency of now. What we long assumed to be the future is happening now. Heat waves are intensifying. Summer nights are hotter. Glaciers are melting. Hurricanes are increasing in destructive intensity. Coral reefs are dying.

Solutions in the energy system need to be scaled up fast. We need to keep greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. We have the technology to do this — cheap wind and solar, carbon capture and storage for coal, electric cars, microgrids, smart metering. We need the political will and the right policies.

One of the most powerful policy tools is putting a price on greenhouse-gas emissions. We can start by charging a fee on fossil fuels at the mine, wellhead, port or border. To avoid growing the government and to help people with their energy bills, the fee can be refunded back to individuals. People will make better energy decisions based on true costs.

Call Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and your representative in the House and ask for solutions to climate change.

Dana Siler

Squirrel Hill

