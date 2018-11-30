Letter to the editor: Much to be grateful for
Elections are over; there are people disappointed and people pleased. I feel blessed to live in a country where you can have an overthrow of elected officials without bloodshed.
Where else in the world do you have the ability to travel state to state without having to provide travel papers? Where there are grocery stores with stocked shelves at any time? Where you can be assured that if your home is in flames or being robbed, a trained firefighter or police officer will respond without hesitation?
So why the discontentment? I blame the media. “If it bleeds it leads” — they specialize in painful news. A car crash beats out the kid helping his senior neighbor. Media outlets are for-profit corporations. They peddle what sells, and when challenged on this, they justify it in one fashion or another.
Turn off the TV and stay off Facebook. Then we can start being grateful to those around us. There is by far more good than bad. We are the most blessed people on earth and should give thanks to God for the day and for the freedoms we have.
David Montanari
Fawn