Letter to the editor: City's negligence costs Oakland students
Updated 12 hours ago
Regarding the article “South Oakland pothole leaves drivers with flats” (Nov. 20, TribLIVE): I implore the City of Pittsburgh to make a better attempt at maintaining safe roadways in our community.
As a student at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, I can assure you that the last problem I wished to encounter was the flat tire that resulted from the crater-like pothole I was unable to see when driving home after a late night in the library.
I had spent all summer working in order to save enough money to make the monthly payments on the car I purchased to commute to and from school. As a student on a fixed income, it’s fairly obvious that I did not budget for the expenses that resulted from this incident.
The city is negligent in its lack of awareness of road conditions. It is time that our city leaders pay closer attention to the roadways our citizens travel. It is imperative that the community of Oakland is safe for all students who call it home.
Nick Andrews
Shadyside