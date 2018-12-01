Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Biased view of police

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Shawn Inlow’s op-ed “Why police shootings happen” (Nov. 28, TribLIVE) gives uninformed readers a biased view of police and their mental state.

I am a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper currently working in the security field alongside other retired police officers. Having worked for the PSP for 25 years at four different stations, I came in contact with hundreds of troopers and local police officers. I never experienced any of the personal problems described by Inlow, nor did I observe them in any of the officers with whom I worked.

Police work isn’t for everyone, and it can be brutal. However, the men and women I worked with did their jobs professionally and without prejudice. They handled the stress and rigors of the job without resorting to alcohol, drugs or abusive behavior. The PSP has a Member Assistance Program that provides counseling for officers that is free and confidential. All Inlow had to do was call.

The personal problems he experienced were just that — personal problems, not indicative of the overwhelming majority of police officers.

Thomas Hanna

New Castle

