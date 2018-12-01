Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Lombardo's cookies touch people near, far

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Regarding the article “After 17 years, Sam Lombardo’s Cookies for Our Troops still shipping goodwill to overseas soldiers” (Nov. 25, TribLIVE): I remember Sam coming to VFW Post 894 back in the beginning of his campaign to send cookies to the troops. He gave us a brief presentation on what he intended to do, which turned out to be so much more than cookies in the end.

After so many back-and-forth discussions and many dissenters complaining that “no one ever did anything like that for me when I served,” I was inspired to follow his example, seeing that the people who should have appreciated what he was doing weren’t inspired. The New Kensington Quartermaster Corps was deployed at that time. The VFW kindly agreed to pay postage for the packages that we assembled. We sent nearly 50 boxes loaded with goodies.

Also as Sam said, while I was standing in line at the post office in Natrona Heights, people came up to me and handed me money when they heard what we were doing. We also hosted a welcome home party for the troops after their deployment.

Sam’s inspiration had ripple effects probably farther reaching than he could ever imagine. Hats off to Sam and his helpers for doing such an unselfish act for those serving our country.

David C. Christopher

Tarentum

