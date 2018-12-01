Letter to the editor: Grateful for library assistance
Thank you for your recognition of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg students who took time out of their busy schedules to help organize the library at the Weatherwood Manor assisted living facility ( “Pitt Greensburg ‘Into the Streets’ program emphasizes community service,” Nov. 17, TribLIVE).
. We also extend our deep appreciation to Jamie Falo, director of Greenburg-Hempfield Area Library, and her assistant, Lauren Harris, whose direction was instrumental in properly organizing and alphabetizing our library. All worked diligently to complete this community service project.
Reading helps our residents remain independent, our main goal at Weatherwood Manor. Their efforts will help our residents maintain/improve cognitive skills by reading.
Loraine M. Slonacher
Hempfield
The writer is temporary activities coordinator for Weatherwood Manor.