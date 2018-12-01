Letter to the editor: WWII vet's award well deserved
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Staff Sgt. Joseph Folino received the French Legion of Honor Award, France’s highest decoration for service in France during World War II ( “Jeannette World War II veteran receives French Legion of Honor award,” Nov. 11, TribLIVE). Folino and his fellow soldiers were the best of America and will always be known as the Greatest Generation.
Congratulations to Folino and all his fellow soldiers, to whom the world owes a great debt. America can never repay or replace your youth that was so selflessly given for all of us. But history will remember you and all those who fought so bravely with fondness, admiration and respect.
As long as America produces men and women willing to put their country before self, the future will be bright. God bless you and all those who have worn the uniform of this nation in her defense.
Walter Lyons
Greensburg