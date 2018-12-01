Sounding off: What's so special about diversity?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently asked, “How, precisely, is diversity our strength? Please be specific.” Walter Williams writes, “This obsession with diversity is leading the nation to decline.” Pages 30-31 of the “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” comprehensive plan say that we need to “Embrace diversity and form Diversity Inclusion Committees.”

I attended the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition's Oct. 2 town hall meeting at Saint Vincent College. It strangely was titled “The Hearts and Minds of Our Youth.” It included a panel of college students whose answers to pre-chosen questions seemed to be scripted. All eight started off telling us how great diversity was, how they love diversity and how diversity makes them happy, but not one gave a concrete example of what diversity brings to the table. Bees pollinate, bats eat mosquitoes, but what does diversity do except vote Democrat?

They were asked what they think of Westmoreland. Some said they were the victims of racism. They all trashed the county as boring and lacking in diversity, and said they would not stay here unless there was more diversity. Again, there were no real examples of how diversity enriches us. I checked the Uniform Crime Reports, and there have been zero hate crimes filed here.

I've lived and worked all around the U.S. and Europe. I chose to retire here because of the low crime and outdoor recreation. I was appalled by the responses of the students and their dislike of Westmoreland. We would all be much better off if there was no racial tracking at all.

John Ventre, Hempfield

Pittsburgh offered Amazon only one real choice

Let's take a real look at what Pittsburgh's “leaders” offered Amazon to locate its second headquarters here.

No. Amazon would need its workers to gather at the new building and feel reasonably safe while working there with the assumption that their cars are also safely and securely parked. All reasonable assumptions.

Four of the sites Pittsburgh's all-knowing leaders offered -- Hazelwood, former Civic Arena site (lower Hill District), Carrie Furnace (Rankin) and Strip District -- are high-crime areas and hard to get to in Pittsburgh's famous “rush three-hour traffic,” even tougher, and longer, via Pittsburgh's antiquated “public transportation system.” None of these four places has adequate parking or room to develop such a large parking area.

So Pittsburgh's “leaders” really offered Amazon only one viable choice that any company could logically consider: a leased 152-acre site near Pittsburgh International Airport. Have any of you tried to get to the airport during “don't think of rushing hour” on a dilapidated, ill-kept, much-too-narrow Driveway west? Way to go, leading jokesters.

Obviously, Amazon has much smarter people in charge of its company than Pittsburgh has in charge of its city. And maybe, just maybe, that's why Amazon makes money and Pittsburgh is in so much debt.

Bill Herald, Venetia

Diverse political views

The Tribune-Review serves very politically diverse areas; this could explain why the paper gets so many conflicting letters to the editor.

Twenty miles southeast of your Tarentum printing plant is the very politically progressive world of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, and 20 miles northwest is the largely Republican rural area of Butler County.

The typical progressive metro voter is younger, has more formal education and higher income, and looks to the government for social and economic solutions to his problems. The typical Butler County conservative is older, with more life experiences, and is more self-reliant. They prefer work opportunities, lower taxes and fewer government regulations, rather than looking for the government to provide more programs.

Your answers to the following can help determine where you best fit:

• Are government programs or a growing economy with more job opportunities better at helping the poor and needy?

• Is a successful free enterprise economy, like ours, a better choice than dubious, failing, socialistic economies?

• Should you vote for the party, the personality or the programs?

• Should the media report the whole truth, without bias?

• Should all citizens of the United States be eligible for the same benefits, obey the same laws and pay their fair share of taxes?

Your answers could explain the extreme differences between Democrats and Republicans, liberal and conservative media, supporters of President Trump and the anti-Trump forces, and the battling letter-writers.

Ron Raymond, Buffalo Township

Vote is about more than the economy

In response to Lou Mangione's rebuttal to Marlene Butler's letter : I think he missed the point of her letter.

Yes, the economy is doing well, but is that the only criteria for voting Republican? There are other, more important, things we should consider -- like truthfulness, compassion and civility. At what cost do we give these things up?

Republicans used to be the party of fiscal responsibility. We now have the largest deficit in history. I am a registered Democrat, but I have always voted for the best qualified person, regardless of party affiliation. This time I voted straight Democrat for the first time in my life.

Also, I think Mangione has a short, or selective, memory. In President Obama's first year, the Republicans resisted everything he tried to do, with the goal that he would be a one-term president We see how that worked out. When there was a vacancy on the Supreme Court, they wouldn't even meet with his candidate. How's that for obstructionism?

N. Cochran, Springdale

Left's hypocrisy

Recently, the White House pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta was pulled. The progressive left has gone absolutely crazy saying that this president is a dictator, and now a lawsuit has been filed to get this “reporter” back into the White House.

First and foremost, Acosta has an extensive history of not asking questions, but making statements for political gain. His latest stunt was unprofessional and needed to be addressed.

Second, where were these same progressives when records of AP reporters' telephone calls were seized by the Obama Justice Department? Where were they when Fox News reporter James Rosen was secretly monitored by the Obama administration?

More evidence that the left only cares about issues when whomever is involved supports their side. Hypocrisy at its best.

Richard Bell, Ligonier Township

What Donald Trump wants

I agree with S.E. Cupp on why Trump wouldn't want to be president again in 2020, but I'd like to add a prediction that she stopped short of offering.

Trump may intentionally try to get impeached. That way he could go down as a martyr in the eyes of his base, rather than letting them down by walking away or losing in 2020. He could easily commit obstruction of justice by trying to shut down the Mueller investigation, or by colluding with Paul Manafort and offering him a pardon in exchange for not cooperating Mueller's investigation.

If Trump indeed wants out of the presidency, this may be his best way out. Then he could spend the rest of his days railing against Democrats at events and on cable news, which is probably all he ever wanted anyway.

Matt Bohince, Squirrel Hil

Democrats' complaints

Democrats continually use scare tactics to obtain the votes of seniors. A favorite is to tell them that the Republicans will cut Social Security.

Democrats also like to complain that the Republicans always give big tax breaks to the rich. Any tax break is bound to give rich people the biggest tax break. And 45 percent of Americans pay zero in federal taxes, so of course they won't get a tax break.

The Democrats complain that Trump's tax break gave businesses a huge tax break. Politicians have been saying for years that our business taxes should be lower so companies can hire more people and pay more to their workers. The Trump business tax did that, and unemployment is lower than it has been for years, many workers are seeing higher wages and many companies have raised hourly wages higher than the minimum wage.

Many Americans complain about the rich and how some don't pay taxes. Many rich people and companies give a lot of money to charity. Try paying attention when you hear about something being sponsored by a corporation or someone rich like Bill Gates. The top 0.1 percent of this nation pay 39.2 percent of all income tax collected.

Bill Wilshire, North Huntingdon