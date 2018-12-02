Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Immigrants won't ruin economy

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Regarding Lloyd B. Kline’s letter “Border wall would need armed guards” (Nov. 20, TribLIVE): Mr. Kline, these “invaders” aren’t carrying guns, they’re carrying babies.

Now that the election is over, the caravan is no longer relevant to many people. Trump tried to use it as a scare tactic, and voters were smart enough to realize it was a political maneuver, carried out at the expense of our citizens and the military.

I’m sure your first thought is the standard “legal immigrant” rebuttal. The people at the border are seeking asylum, a legal path of entry into the U.S.

If you think the ruination of our economy will be because of immigrants, let me say this: The time will never come, when you will be willing to carry my bags, drive my taxi, clean my hotel room, shine my shoes, mow my lawn, pick my fruit, shingle my roof and so forth. All menial jobs most Americans are not willing to do. Therefore, this country will always need immigrants, who are happy and proud to do these jobs.

The tax break for the 1 percent, stock buy-backs, the bad deals our so-called dealmaker-in-chief has made, the bad will he has created around the world, dark money, buying of elections, self-serving politicians, voter suppression and the isolationism of our country being created by Trump are just a few things that are actually putting the country on the path to a ruined economy.

Jo Ann Seabol

Hempfield

