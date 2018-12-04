Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Thankful for right to vote

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

There are certain things, like voting in elections, we Americans take for granted. I say that as an immigrant while belonging to a persecuted minority of Ahmadiyya Muslims. Back home in Pakistan, where voting rights are abrogated for Ahmadi Muslims, I count it as a blessing to be able to vote here.

The same pattern can be seen in the Middle East, where a despotic rule has persisted for decades or centuries, taking away the power of democracy from people and placing it into the hands of a few elite, a perfect niche for tyrants. This is not normal. This is not acceptable.

Although I am still an alien resident and have not acquired my right to vote, just to know that I will be able to once I become a citizen brings joy to my heart. So, I implore all young and old, to use this right and cast your vote. The thought is so surreal that people can change the course of a country by voting the right people into power.

I am thankful to be a part of the pluralistic and free culture of America that truly guarantees liberty and justice for all.

Nayyar Ahmed

Robinson

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

