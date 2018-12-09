Letter to the editor: Disney's portrayals concerning
Has Disney become too commercialized, losing its good old family values? This is concerning to many parents. Sure, it’s fun to take the family on a vacation to Disney World, but at what cost? Money is one; the other is Disney’s unrealistic portrayals.
The movie “The Lion King” was derived from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but Disney butchered the real meaning and gave it a fantasy ending. The Native Americans’ real story didn’t end so nicely as the movie “Pocahontas” did; and it made no mention about the genocide of these great people. There are subliminal messages all through Disney movies.
Are we setting up our children in a fantasy world or a reality world? Little girls want to look like the skinny princesses in the movies, and many end up with eating disorders. Who knows what other problems can come from growing up in a fantasy world? Drug addiction could be one, when girls find out that not everyone can meet a rich man and escape from reality like Cinderella.
James Illinsky
Springdale