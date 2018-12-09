Letter to the editor: Media clueless about their bias
Updated 9 hours ago
In his op-ed “When the press fights the president, the president wins” (Nov. 14, TribLIVE), Anthony Zurcher inadvertently identifies the problem with the press: They have no clue as to the extent of their liberal bias.
His statement, “It feeds into the perception held by conservatives that journalists, who are predisposed to questioning authority, are out to get this president.” He’s kidding, right? Predisposed to questioning authority? As in the grilling President Obama endured at each press conference? The insistent questioning of his motives every night on the evening news? The unrelenting headlines amplifying the slightest of Obama’s missteps into yet another reason he should be impeached? Ignoring or dismissing each and every achievement while cheerleading for more investigations?
Predisposed to questioning authority? Sure.
Thomas Wagner
Murrysville