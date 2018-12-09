Letter to the editor: Peduto did the right thing

There are so many people condemning Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto for his decision on the timing of President Trump’s visit. I agree with the mayor. He never said Trump was not welcome. What I heard him say when he was interviewed by a TV reporter was that he would welcome him, but a a more appropriate time, since many of the funerals were being held then. Peduto said he wanted to make sure his time was devoted solely to the victims’ families.

There are times when the needs of ordinary people who are suffering, for whatever reason, are more important than entertaining a president who does everything on his terms only — such as his trip to Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. He decided to cancel his visit to the Belleau Wood battle ground because of the weather. The weather didn’t keep other dignitaries from attending the ceremony. Did he not think about honoring the fallen soldiers who lost their lives because they were unable to cancel their commitment to protect our country because of the weather? Apparently not.

I thank you, Mayor Peduto, for putting your priorities where they needed to be on that overwhelmingly sad day when the people of your city needed you there for them 100 percent.

Sandra Tana

West Leechburg