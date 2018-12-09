Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Peduto did the right thing

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

There are so many people condemning Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto for his decision on the timing of President Trump’s visit. I agree with the mayor. He never said Trump was not welcome. What I heard him say when he was interviewed by a TV reporter was that he would welcome him, but a a more appropriate time, since many of the funerals were being held then. Peduto said he wanted to make sure his time was devoted solely to the victims’ families.

There are times when the needs of ordinary people who are suffering, for whatever reason, are more important than entertaining a president who does everything on his terms only — such as his trip to Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. He decided to cancel his visit to the Belleau Wood battle ground because of the weather. The weather didn’t keep other dignitaries from attending the ceremony. Did he not think about honoring the fallen soldiers who lost their lives because they were unable to cancel their commitment to protect our country because of the weather? Apparently not.

I thank you, Mayor Peduto, for putting your priorities where they needed to be on that overwhelmingly sad day when the people of your city needed you there for them 100 percent.

Sandra Tana

West Leechburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me