Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: God knew we needed Trump

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Reading all the letters that flow with vitriol about our president, you would think that the White House has always been occupied by people with high moral standards. How soon we forget the infidelity of which Jefferson, Harding, FDR, JFK, LBJ and Clinton were all guilty.

JFK had various affairs throughout his 10 years of marriage. LBJ would remind Secret Service that he expected the same respect they gave JFK; he expected silence when they witnessed women traipsing in and out of his hotel room. And, how can we forget Clinton’s exploits? Is there a double standard here?

I believe that God placed Donald Trump in the White House at this time in our history. It doesn’t mean that God admires him. He just knows he’s necessary for such a time as this.

He’s not like me, but that’s OK. I don’t want to be like him. I will never behave like him, but I can’t help admire the stamina and ability he has — acting with his heart rather than from a calculated, PC, think-tank-screened, carefully edited script.

I’m thrilled with what he’s doing for our nation and for many other nations, including Israel. He wasn’t sent to save my soul, and I’m not looking to him for spiritual guidance. Would I really care if a fireman dropped a few expletives while saving my family from a burning building?

All I’m saying to myself is, “Thank you, God, for sending this man.” Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

