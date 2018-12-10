Letter to the editor: Both parties, Trump, to blame

Letters to the editor have praised Donald Trump and bashed the Democratic Party and voters for two years. I respect people’s right to express their opinions. But, I have to laugh at how easily some forget or overlook things in recent and past history that have led our country to its biggest political divide ever.

The blame lies with both parties. People are disgusted with their continuous infighting and struggle for power, and want a change. If a third party rose and took power, you would see how fast the Democrats and Republicans would unite to regain their power and control.

The labeling of people as liberal and conservative is a joke. Actually, there should be a little of each in every level-headed voter and politician.

I have been a Democrat all my life, and have voted in every election since I was 18. Do I always vote Democrat? No. But, I have never voted for a Republican president. If Trump had run as a Democrat, I would have voted for my first Republican president, regardless of who it was.

Our egotistical, power-hungry, ignorant, bigoted president feeds fake news with nearly every statement he makes. The debacle in Helsinki with Putin left no doubt in my mind of his collusion with Russia. He should be ashamed of his insults to John McCain, a true American patriot.

I will never respect Trump — or the Republican Party, as long as he is president. That’s my opinion, like it or not, and I’m entitled to it. God bless America.

Edward A. Svitek

Brackenridge