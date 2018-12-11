Letter to the editor: Trump's tax cut

Why doesn’t President Trump take credit for losses in the stock market? He took credit for the stock market when people were making money. He took all the credit for a robust economy that he inherited.

All those tax breaks for the rich will eventually be paid for by the working people. This “pay me later” attitude is being eaten up by inflation.

Congress will never pass a flat tax. Republicans say Democrats will raise your taxes. But Republicans are the heroes because they add it to the national debt.

Think of the stock market as a full glass of water. When the water is removed, or lowered, somebody makes a lot of money. It’s called shorting a stock. The big investors who hold vast amounts of money, investments and pensions make most of the money. Companies use that money for their own agendas. And the profits go to them, not the investors. Greed is only good for the investment companies who invest other people’s money and pensions. Scraps are thrown to the little guys.

It’s the American way: “Screw you, stupid, because you don’t see it.” Trump learned that lesson long ago. Whom does his tax cut benefit?

George O. Curry

White