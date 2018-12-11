Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Battling addiction

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

I read with much interest the editorial ”Painkillers shouldn’t cause pain” (Nov. 19, TribLIVE). The headline prompted me to look in my box of pins, where I found one that says “Partners Against Pain.” A sales representative for the maker of oxycodone gave it to me at a nursing conference in 2000 and stated, “Oxycodone is not addictive.” Other attendees and I looked at each other in disbelief. Oxycodone is an addictive Schedule II narcotic.

In my other profession, as a retired Lutheran clergyman, I had the sad duty to officiate at the recent funeral for a drug overdose victim. The funeral director and I looked at a group of young mourners and wondered which one of them would be next.

We continue to need partners against addiction, and it will not be easy.

The Rev. Robert J. Marks

Hempfield

The writers is a registered nurse.

