Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Gun-grabbers' goal

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

According to a study published by Johns Hopkins Medicine in May 2016, medical errors should rank as the third leading cause of death in America, causing more than 250,000 deaths each year.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 88,000 Americans die each year from alcohol-related causes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths annually (including deaths from secondhand smoke), and more than 32,000 people are killed and 2 million more injured each year in motor vehicle crashes.

According to the CDC, in 2016 there were 68,995 poisoning deaths, with 6,698 being suicides; 38,658 firearm deaths, with 22,938 being suicides; and 63,600 drug overdose deaths.

According to the CDC, there were 638,169 successful abortions performed in 2015 (a baby’s heart is fully beating at six weeks’ gestation).

Vladimir Lenin said, “One man with a gun can control 100 without one.”

St. Augustine said, ”Though defensive violence will always be ‘a sad necessity’ in the eyes of men of principle, it would be still more unfortunate if wrongdoers should dominate just men.”

It is my contention that the gun-grabbers have evil intentions and their true goal is to control and enslave Americans, not save them.

Joseph Krill

Murrysville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me