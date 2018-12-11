Letter to the editor: Gun-grabbers' goal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to a study published by Johns Hopkins Medicine in May 2016, medical errors should rank as the third leading cause of death in America, causing more than 250,000 deaths each year.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 88,000 Americans die each year from alcohol-related causes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths annually (including deaths from secondhand smoke), and more than 32,000 people are killed and 2 million more injured each year in motor vehicle crashes.

According to the CDC, in 2016 there were 68,995 poisoning deaths, with 6,698 being suicides; 38,658 firearm deaths, with 22,938 being suicides; and 63,600 drug overdose deaths.

According to the CDC, there were 638,169 successful abortions performed in 2015 (a baby’s heart is fully beating at six weeks’ gestation).

Vladimir Lenin said, “One man with a gun can control 100 without one.”

St. Augustine said, ”Though defensive violence will always be ‘a sad necessity’ in the eyes of men of principle, it would be still more unfortunate if wrongdoers should dominate just men.”

It is my contention that the gun-grabbers have evil intentions and their true goal is to control and enslave Americans, not save them.

Joseph Krill

Murrysville