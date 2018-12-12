Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Learn about Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

On Nov. 27, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICD) was introduced in the House by both Democratic and Republican members of Congress. Here’s why that is good news:

• The Congressional Budget Office will do its analysis of the legislation so everyone will have the same numbers as the bill works its way through the legislative process;

• Its mechanism matches the carbon fee and dividend process that Citizens’ Climate Lobby has been advocating for for 10 years; implementation would mean that the United States would more than meet its obligations under the Paris climage agreement reached in 2015;

• The Yale Climate Opinion Maps published in August find that over two-thirds of Americans think that fossil fuel companies should pay a “carbon tax”;

• Most American families would come out ahead financially — the dividend received monthly will more than offset the increase in cost of carbon-based products.

COP24 — the 24th Conference of the Parties — is now meeting in a “coal town” in Poland to work out next steps for achieving the goals of the Paris agreement. In the meantime, there have been riots in France because of a proposed increase in the gasoline/diesel tax; an initiative on the ballot in Washington State that would have “put a price on carbon” was defeated. Why?

Neither proposal included paying the proceeds of the fossil fuel tax to families in the form of a monthly dividend. EICD does; and that makes all the difference in the world.

Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org/carbon-fee-bill/ .

Bruce Cooper 

Adams Township, Butler County

The writer is group leader of the regional chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby based in Slippery Rock.

