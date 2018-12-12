Letter to the editor: Learn about Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Nov. 27, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICD) was introduced in the House by both Democratic and Republican members of Congress. Here’s why that is good news:

• The Congressional Budget Office will do its analysis of the legislation so everyone will have the same numbers as the bill works its way through the legislative process;

• Its mechanism matches the carbon fee and dividend process that Citizens’ Climate Lobby has been advocating for for 10 years; implementation would mean that the United States would more than meet its obligations under the Paris climage agreement reached in 2015;

• The Yale Climate Opinion Maps published in August find that over two-thirds of Americans think that fossil fuel companies should pay a “carbon tax”;

• Most American families would come out ahead financially — the dividend received monthly will more than offset the increase in cost of carbon-based products.

COP24 — the 24th Conference of the Parties — is now meeting in a “coal town” in Poland to work out next steps for achieving the goals of the Paris agreement. In the meantime, there have been riots in France because of a proposed increase in the gasoline/diesel tax; an initiative on the ballot in Washington State that would have “put a price on carbon” was defeated. Why?

Neither proposal included paying the proceeds of the fossil fuel tax to families in the form of a monthly dividend. EICD does; and that makes all the difference in the world.

Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org/carbon-fee-bill/ .

Bruce Cooper

Adams Township, Butler County

The writer is group leader of the regional chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby based in Slippery Rock.