Letter to the editor: Politics should be front & center

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, a typical politician, said on “Fox News Sunday” that people like me are too involved in politics.

Politics controls everything in your life, from what you eat to where you put the remains of that food after you eat it. Politics controls if you can earn money and how much of your money you are allowed to keep for your uses.

Anyone who gives unbridled control over them is a fool and a slave. Yes, I am now more concerned about politics in my country because I see a much greater difference in the two parties than there was 50 years ago. I see my constitutional rights under attack.

These elite people who control our lives should be talked about everywhere and every day. Everyone should be aware of what these people have in store for us.

Howard L. McHenry

East Vandergrift