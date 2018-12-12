Letter to the editor: All about Trump

The United States of America now has three political parties: Republican, Democratic and Trump.

President Trump claims to be a Republican. Yet, he has not followed, nor portrayed, the basic essence of the GOP. In so many of his visits to stump for GOP candidates, he manages to make his speech about … Trump. In all he does and says, it is always about the loyalty candidates show to … Trump — not about how they will be good for their state or country.

Note the number of government officials he has fired — all who are not in lockstep with his ideas. Also how he continues to try to find ways to stymie the Mueller investigation. And, his absurd insistence on a border wall — will the wall’s base extend to a depth of 20 or more feet to negate tunneling?

Singlehandedly, Trump has disgraced the office of president of the United States.

George A. West

Ligonier Township