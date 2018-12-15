Sounding off: Erasing our borders

What do the Westmoreland County 2019 budget and the Tijuana caravan have in common? I suggest you download and read this budget. Our current commissioners have recently erased the county border for recruiting county employees in lieu of reaching into our depressed areas.

They plan on erasing the USA borders as well. After explaining how and why they think the county suffers from population loss and an aging workforce, the answer to all our problems actually is the Tijuana caravan. Page 16 states, "The whole region will have to begin attracting residents from a more diverse world." and "This means that immigration of all types is essential to our ability to compete for jobs and employers." Move over Derry, New Kensington, Vandergrift, Monessen and Scottdale; your caravan is coming.

Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas call it "Repositioning Our Towns" (page 17). In typical liberal ideology, our commissioners ignore our current unemployed and the question of why people leave the region, and call on caravans to fill local jobs. If you can't compete get help from Tijuana? If this is the best they can do, we have county elections in 2019.

Thomas K. Methven, New Stanton

Gun control is not the answer

To the recent writers of letters on gun control: Do you really believe taking away guns will solve all the senseless mass killing? No, the only thing that will change will be the killing mechanism. If killers don't have guns, they'll use cars, buses, trucks, knives, explosives or whatever else they can dream up to carry out their acts of violence. For those up on their soapboxes advocating for gun control: When a killer comes hurtling toward you driving a bus, just say "no" to guns and throw your mic.

The root of the problem is deranged mass murderers, not guns. Our country should be advocating for better mental health services, not gun control. Let's concentrate our efforts on the cause, not the effect. Let's spend our tax dollars wisely, not foolishly.

Casey Coppock, Hempfield

Disney's portrayals are concerning

Has Disney become too commercialized, losing its good old family values? This is concerning to many parents. Sure, it's fun to take the family on a vacation to Disney World, but at what cost? Money is one; the other is Disney's unrealistic portrayals.

The movie "The Lion King" was derived from Shakespeare's Hamlet, but Disney butchered the real meaning and gave it a fantasy ending. The Native Americans' real story didn't end so nicely as the movie "Pocahontas" did; and it made no mention about the genocide of these great people. There are subliminal messages all through Disney movies.

Are we setting up our children in a fantasy world or a reality world? Little girls want to look like the skinny princesses in the movies, and many end up with eating disorders. Who knows what other problems can come from growing up in a fantasy world? Drug addiction could be one, when girls find out that not everyone can meet a rich man and escape from reality like Cinderella.

James Illinsky, Springdale

Both parties, Trump are to blame

Letters to the editor have praised Donald Trump and bashed the Democratic Party and voters for two years. I respect people's right to express their opinions. But, I have to laugh at how easily some forget or overlook things in recent and past history that have led our country to its biggest political divide ever.

The blame lies with both parties. People are disgusted with their continuous infighting and struggle for power, and want a change. If a third party rose and took power, you would see how fast the Democrats and Republicans would unite to regain their power and control.

The labeling of people as liberal and conservative is a joke. Actually, there should be a little of each in every level-headed voter and politician.

I have been a Democrat all my life, and have voted in every election since I was 18. Do I always vote Democrat? No. But, I have never voted for a Republican president. If Trump had run as a Democrat, I would have voted for my first Republican president, regardless of who it was.

Our egotistical, power-hungry, ignorant, bigoted president feeds fake news with nearly every statement he makes. The debacle in Helsinki with Putin left no doubt in my mind of his collusion with Russia. He should be ashamed of his insults to John McCain, a true American patriot.

I will never respect Trump — or the Republican Party, as long as he is president. That's my opinion, like it or not, and I'm entitled to it. God bless America.

Edward A. Svitek, Brackenridge

No resources for more people in U.S.

I am behind President Trump in his plan to keep people from crossing the border into our country. I would like to know what these people are planning to do; welfare can only handle so many people. There are enough people here already looking for work. We do not need any more imports.

Carol Young, Indiana

Learn about Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

On Nov. 27, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICD) was introduced in the House by both Democratic and Republican members of Congress. Here's why that is good news:

• The Congressional Budget Office will do its analysis of the legislation so everyone will have the same numbers as the bill works its way through the legislative process;

• Its mechanism matches the carbon fee and dividend process that Citizens' Climate Lobby has been advocating for for 10 years; implementation would mean that the United States would more than meet its obligations under the Paris climage agreement reached in 2015;

• The Yale Climate Opinion Maps published in August find that over two-thirds of Americans think that fossil fuel companies should pay a "carbon tax";

• Most American families would come out ahead financially — the dividend received monthly will more than offset the increase in cost of carbon-based products.

COP24 — the 24th Conference of the Parties — is now meeting in a "coal town" in Poland to work out next steps for achieving the goals of the Paris agreement. In the meantime, there have been riots in France because of a proposed increase in the gasoline/diesel tax; an initiative on the ballot in Washington State that would have "put a price on carbon" was defeated. Why?

Neither proposal included paying the proceeds of the fossil fuel tax to families in the form of a monthly dividend. EICD does; and that makes all the difference in the world.

Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org/carbon-fee-bill/ .

Bruce Cooper, Adams Township, Butler County

Politics should be front and center

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, a typical politician, said on "Fox News Sunday" that people like me are too involved in politics.

Politics controls everything in your life, from what you eat to where you put the remains of that food after you eat it. Politics controls if you can earn money and how much of your money you are allowed to keep for your uses.

Anyone who gives unbridled control over them is a fool and a slave. Yes, I am now more concerned about politics in my country because I see a much greater difference in the two parties than there was 50 years ago. I see my constitutional rights under attack.

These elite people who control our lives should be talked about everywhere and every day. Everyone should be aware of what these people have in store for us.

Howard L. McHenry, East Vandergrift