Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Helping homeless, runaway youth

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The holidays are upon us, and for many there is no better time of year. However, for the 4.2 million youth who are homeless in the United States each year, the holidays are unlikely to be filled with joy and presents.

At the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), we work to keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets.

So, when a 15-year-old boy calls our toll-free number, 1-800-786-2929, seeking shelter from the cold, a trained NRS volunteer or staff member listens and provides support, and together they devise an action plan to ensure the teen’s safety and well-being.

Or when a 19-year-old girl sends a chat message via 1800runaway.org explaining she is far from home and wants to be reconnected with family, but is penniless, we are there to help.

Children deserve a safe, nurturing home during the holidays, and always. NRS makes more than 100,000 connections to help and hope each year. We partner with approximately 8,000 agencies that provide direct services to youth in crisis.

Youth homelessness is a serious issue, but it one that we can solve together. For more information, visit 1800runaway.org .

Susan Frankel

Chicago

The writer is executive director of the National Runaway Safeline.

