Letter to the editor: Politicians must fix immigration mess

An open letter to members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives:

You were elected to protect our country, but you are going to happily allow one judge to defend our national sovereignty, while you go home. Isn’t that politically correct of you!

You have run your mouths ad nauseum about immigration problems and have done absolutely nothing to solve them for years. Now your reckless irresponsibility has caused a crisis that must be dealt with and dealt with now.

The circumstances will get worse, as more “invaders” are encouraged to arrive in “caravans” at our borders seeking “asylum.” (Incidentally, if you come by the thousands, carrying your home country’s flag, and force your way into another country, you are an invader, not an immigrant)

When will you stop talking and start deliberating? The catastrophe is here. Get your sorry butts to Washington and stay there until you resolve the chaos you have allowed to fester and grow. If you need to work through the holidays, so be it; you were the ones who chose politics over deliberation.

Stop pretending you are stupid, dumb or have no common sense. Most of you have agreed, at one time or another, our borders must be protected if we are to remain a sovereign nation. Your grandchildren, as well as ours, deserve no less.

We, the people, the citizens of the United States, demand you do your job. Enact proper legislation before you cause more unrepairable damage.

Judith Armel

