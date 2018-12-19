Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Medical marijuana risks

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

What is behind the transition in our society over the past 80 years, wherein cigarettes — having once been glamorized by the movie industry in the 1940s — are now strongly stigmatized, while marijuana (THC) — once strongly stigmatized as a dangerous, mind altering drug — is now highly touted and promoted as a medical panacea?

In the 1940s, the tobacco industry was instrumental in promoting the glamorization of smoking — luring movie stars and producers to help promote cigarette sales, while hiding their carcinogenic and cardio-pulmonary effects.

During the 1960s, the allure of THC was associated with the anti-establishment era, Vietnam war protests and rock ‘n’ roll music. During this era, the movie and TV industry glamorized THC and drug use.

Today, the medical THC industry has taken the place of the tobacco industry of the 1940s, promoting the use of medical benefits while hiding the potential mental health and addiction risks. Many chemicals have valid use in treating illnesses; the physician must weigh the risks and benefits. Mistakes occur when profit tips the scales of judgment between risk and benefit.

We are now facing an epidemic of addiction associated in part to misjudgment in prescribing opiates and benzodiazepine (e.g., Xanax), and also in part to social changes in attitude influenced by the media.

The medical THC industry needs more careful monitoring and testing — especially in regard to mental health and addiction risks. The profit-pushing promotional use of THC, while ignoring its risks, can further exacerbate the epidemic of drug abuse and mental illness.

Dr. Joel Last

Greensburg

