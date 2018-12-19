Letter to the editor: Census keeps elections honest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I found the article “Western Pa. nonprofits work to reach ‘hard-to-count’ people ahead of 2020 U.S. Census” (Nov. 29, TribLIVE) interesting and mostly accurate, but, foreboding. There are so many issues the census lays open about our well-being or political abuse of our American society.

Each federal congressional district is composed of over 700,000 citizens. This is important, and the issue of non-citizens voting is at the forefront. The census helps control this abuse. Who has the most political clout, 1 million “residents” or 1 million “citizens” in a census and election?

I love high levels of fair competition in all things. But, time and again my Democrats have shown their willingness to win at all costs. How ignorant and gullible is the American citizen electorate?

I have been a voting Democrat for over 50 years. In 1960 Richard Daley stole the election for JFK and in 1968 strong-armed protesters at the Democratic National Convention. The head of the DNC did all in his power in the 2000 election to deny the U.S. military of their absentee voting rights.

My fellow Democrats have already started with the chant, “count all votes.” Many accept this at face value, and it does not cross their minds to win with all legal votes.

I am suspicious and thinking of how all this reverts to an honest census and how nefarious planning can take place to politically steal voter rights and hoodwink the ignorant voter.

It all begins with an honest census.

Raymond Borkoski

Ford City