Letter to the editor: Presidents with, without class

Among World War II generals, Dwight Eisenhower had it, and Douglas MacArthur didn’t.

John Kennedy defined it, but Lyndon Johnson hadn’t a clue.

Richard Nixon was its opposite, while to Ronald Reagan, it seemed to come effortlessly.

Barack Obama was cool with it. Bill Clinton knew what it was, but blew chances to show it.

If you have read this far and haven’t guessed, I’m writing about people who have class and those to whom it is a foreign concept.

I’ve been thinking about class while absorbing the well-deserved accolades addressed to George H.W. Bush with his passing.

Although Bush 41 sometimes disappointed me, opposing family leave bills and attempts to increase the federal minimum wage, I never doubted that he was a classy guy.

Contrast our nation’s 41st president with the current White House occupant. One was a member of the Greatest Generation and a WWII hero. Donald Trump received five deferments and never served in the military.

Bush married and stayed married to the same woman nearly 75 years. Trump is a serial adulterer.

Bush, a millionaire, was humble. Trump flaunts his wealth and is an egomaniac.

George H.W. Bush lent dignity to the presidency while Trump disgraces the office, showing daily that he has no class; nor will he ever.

Glenn R. Plummer

Unity