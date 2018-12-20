Letter to the editor: Caravan of thugs
Jo Ann Seabol’s naive letter, ”Immigrants won’t ruin economy” (Dec. 2), begs for a rebuttal.
I don’t know what TV station she was watching, but all I saw were young men; I’m told there are hundreds with criminal records. I also heard on TV that the caravan organizers instructed women with children to be up front in full view of the camera. Much whining was heard about the tear gas; if you were attacked by a mob of thugs throwing rocks and bottles, what would you do?
A long time ago, my family immigrated from Germany and England, but they did it the right way, legally.
The sad part about all this is that businesses will hire these thugs at a mere pittance to reduce their overhead. How about all the people on food stamps? They could do the menial jobs Seabol refers to and earn their keep.
I have a great idea: The government should send 5,000 of the thugs to Hempfield where Seabol lives, with her head in the sand, and then see if she has the same attitude.
A. Atkinson
Lower Burrell