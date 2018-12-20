Letter to the editor: A compassionate Christmas for the animals
At Christmas gift-giving time, and throughout the year, many shoppers are duped into buying real fur masquerading as faux fur, thereby unwittingly contributing to the horrific torture and pain of even domestic animals. Gloves, earmuffs, pet toys, statues, accessories and trinkets are sometimes real fur from animals that are brutally killed. They are often falsely labeled as either a different type of animal fur or faux fur — or not labeled at all.
These animals endure violent deaths by the cheapest and most gruesome killing methods available, just to produce cheap trim for coats, hats, gloves and other items. Animals caught in leg-hold traps in the U.S. often chew off their legs to get back to their young.
Let this be the season of compassion for all animals, who deserve to wear the coats they were born with.
For more information, visit In Defense Of Animals at www.idausa.org.
Silvie Pomicter
Chinchilla, Pa.
The writer is a humane educator for Voice Of The Animals.