Letter to the editor: Spread & share the love

Everyone has their thing. For my 19-year-old daughter, Emma, and me, our thing is walks. We try to walk as much as we can when the weather is nice. Until recently, we walked five miles a day — simply because we could.

My wife and I are limited in the activities we can do with Emma, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 8 days old. Her condition has caused developmental delays, robbed her of her speech and threatened her mobility, but it hasn’t stolen her joyful spirit — a treasure I’m privy to each time we hit the pavement together.

A few years ago, we decided to use our walks to give back in our community. Since then, we’ve walked nearly 600 miles to raise money for organizations supporting individuals with disabilities and children with special medical needs, including $7,000 for Make-A-Wish this past summer, which granted Emma’s wish to visit Sea World when she was 10.

While walking might not be for everyone, there are still things our community can do to help Make-A-Wish make a difference in the lives of kids with a critical illness.

In addition to financial contributions, you can spread the word about the Subaru Share the Love Event. Through Jan. 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for each new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of charity, including Make-A-Wish. Since 2011, the event has raised over $16 million and granted over 1,800 wishes.

I hope you’ll join my family in giving back to spread healing to others this holiday season.

Dan Perritano

Erie