Letter to the editor: Check internet speeds before buying computer

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Don’t be in a hurry to ask Santa for a new computer.

If your computer seems to be getting slower each day, with web pages taking forever to load and connections dropped due to time-outs, the problem may not be your computer, but your internet service provider (ISP).

I checked my speed and found that my actual download speed was less than 20 percent of what my cable company advertised. When I asked about it, I was told “speeds up to ,” and there is no guarantee at any speed. The attitude of the service rep was “take it or leave it.” It appears a company can have that attitude when it has a captive base of customers (much like authorities). I was also told a service call would cost $40, even if the technician tells you your equipment is not the problem.

If you want to check your internet speed before you invest in a new computer, here are a few sites that can provide upload and download speeds: speedtest.xfinity.com ; speedtest.net ; speedtest.att.com . You may find the results eye-opening.

Ronald A. Kowach

Southwest Greensburg

