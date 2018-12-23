Letter to the editor: Authentic news

As there is fake news, so must there be authentic news. And thus, this attempt to steer you in the direction of authenticity and away from the misnews of the media that’s proven itself subserviently to the liberal/progressive politicians.

Let’s begin with socialism being such a hit with so many students and with those accustomed to freeloading, thanks to liberal/progressive politicians like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi and college professors in the mold of William Ayers. The naked, almost silent, truth is that 1.6 million people have fled Venezuela, and an additional 5,000 are leaving every day since the country adopted socialism in 2015.

Next is climate control reaping all the blame for the phenomenally adverse weather. Perhaps the liberal/progressives and their scientists are ignorant of or play dumb to the topic of chemtrailing and what the airborne spraying of chemicals can foster.

On the topic of immigration, you can bet on the prevalence of “lies, damned lies and statistics.”

Allowing the nation’s division to worsen and socialism to prevail, and another revolution with conservatives battling liberals for their independence, freedom and liberty is conceivably not a mirage on the horizon from my crow’s nest.

Clay Stover

West Newton

The writer is retired from the Navy.