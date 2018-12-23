Letter to the editor: Hempfield should share casino wealth

I attended the public hearing on the proposed mini casino Dec. 5 ( “Westmoreland Mall casino could deliver $152 million annual economic impact,” Dec. 5, TribLIVE). Like it or not, casinos are sprouting up all over. Along with jobs, economic stimulus, etc., come the negative issues. I was happy to learn that Stadium Casino, LLC seems to be a first-class company, and the Live! entertainment complexes it builds are extraordinary sites.

My concern is, why enable one host municipality to reap the windfall revenue? Not one elected local or state politician had anything to do with the site selection. Two percent of the slots revenue will go to Hempfield and 2 percent to the county. That’s projected to be over $3.5 million annually, plus another $200,000 to each from table games. Not to mention the local service tax and local payroll taxes from 500 full-time employees.

I say there’s enough to share the wealth with each of the 65 municipalities in the county. That’s over $53,000 per year to each. In 10 years, combine that with liquid fuel taxes; just in South Greensburg, we could pave every street in town and put money back for a new garbage truck. We could better equip our police and fire departments.

At this point, Hempfield is not providing any police security at the mall or paving any of the highways to get there. The state police won’t be located there, either. The security will be all company employees. State and local existing police will be called if needed.

I urge everyone to contact your local and state elected officials and demand that the money be shared. Then maybe the good folks at Stadium Casino will do the right thing.

David L. Todaro

South Greensburg

The writer is a retired South Greensburg mayor.