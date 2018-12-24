Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Praise for Duquesne athletes, staff

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

I realize that basketball can fly under the radar in Pittsburgh— particularly when the Steelers and Penguins continue to be competitive. However, my family and I would like to shine the spotlight on Duquesne University. At a time when all my family wants is for people to be nice to each other and for everyone to treat others the way they want to be treated, the A.J. Palumbo Center last Sunday afternoon was such a welcome atmosphere, and we thought it needed to be praised.

What started as a simple and fun activity for our younger son’s birthday turned into what he is calling his “best day ever!” The hard-working folks at Duquesne University went above and beyond every moment that we were “on the bluff” — from setting up a table and providing drinks in the Hall of Fame Room for when we sang “Happy Birthday,” to spelling his name right on the Jumbotron, and then putting the icing on the proverbial cake — providing Sharpies, a team poster and introductions to the entire team post-game. Not only did the coaching staff, team managers and players make an effort to sign his poster and engage in conversation, but they provided an incredible example to a young and impressionable basketball player.

I hope more fans check out this team as it heads toward Atlantic 10 conference play. I wish the team success and want other residents of the City of Champions to know that the atmosphere they are creating at Duquesne is worth supporting.

Go Dukes!

Mark Davidson

Squirrel Hill

