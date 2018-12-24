Letter to the editor: Casino not progress
Somewhere between Bedford Falls and Potterville lies Westmoreland County. If Greensburg ever looked like the charming town from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” it’s been a while. Its neighbor (in every direction), Hempfield Township, feels even less idyllic — but it’s not Vegas, baby!
I serve on the school board at Franklin Regional and at Northern Westmoreland Career and Technical Center, devoting a great amount of time (ask my wife) to helping kids prepare for life ahead. One ability I bring to the work is forward thinking. Times change, and progress happens. However, government-sanctioned gambling is more regressive than progressive. It doesn’t create wealth. It redistributes wealth and, with an “Opposites Day” perversion of Robin Hood, it robs from the poor and gives to the rich.
I’m in the minority when opposing the proposed casino. My friends in the Chamber of Commerce are excited. Sen. Kim Ward’s infatuation with gambling and these developers could raise questions about her motivation — but this supposed progress appears to be a juggernaut.
A recent article, “Developer: Westmoreland Mall casino could deliver $152 million annual economic impact” (Dec. 5, TribLIVE), dedicated 114 of 828 words to the voices of opposition. What about the social costs? Who besides me will speak up for the vulnerable?
#BetterWestmoreland
Gregg Neavin
Murrysville